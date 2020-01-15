Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enquest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enquest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Enquest stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Enquest has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

