EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74, approximately 4,203,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,691,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

