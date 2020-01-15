Energycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $140,716.00 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

