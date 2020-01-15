Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $206,397. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 431,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WATT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 1,025,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,778. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WATT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

