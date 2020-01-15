Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 267.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 242,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

