Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 82,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have bought 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encana by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Encana by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 211,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,864,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,396. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

