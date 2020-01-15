Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Trading Up 2.5%

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.07, approximately 13,916 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 56,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Emisphere Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

