Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 679,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

