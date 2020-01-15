Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.58

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.58 and traded as high as $86.61. Emcor Group shares last traded at $85.74, with a volume of 8,789 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 188.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

