Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AKO.B stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.06. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKO.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

