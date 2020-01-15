Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00674656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

