Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

