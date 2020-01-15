Elefante Mark B Sells 360 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Elefante Mark B cut its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 2.8% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 2,402,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

