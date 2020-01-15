Elefante Mark B Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Elefante Mark B’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.82. 1,603,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

