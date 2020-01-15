Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises about 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.05% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

BOTJ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.