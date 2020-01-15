Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Separately, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWFL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 8,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a P/E ratio of -36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

