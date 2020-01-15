Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 35.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 22,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $683.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.