Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.35 Million Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.18% of Bancorp worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,787,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 134,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $586,780.78. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

