Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 9,790.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

