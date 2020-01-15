Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.55.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 589,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

