Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.56% of County Bancorp worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 56.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $179.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

