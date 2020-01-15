Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A comprises 4.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 17,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

FWONA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 21,664 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $1,012,142.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $7,039,422.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,332,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 871,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,436.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 8,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.