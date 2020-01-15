Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 43,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 225.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $204,888,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $119,350,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,096,950. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 690,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,589. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

