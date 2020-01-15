Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.48 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 89.06 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.05. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.