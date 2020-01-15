Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.