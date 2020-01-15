eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $398,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,360 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. 628,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

