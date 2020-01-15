Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.
About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.
