Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Get Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,602 shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $1,892,245.38. Also, major shareholder Boaz Weinstein acquired 114,614 shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,794,855.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.