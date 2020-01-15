Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

