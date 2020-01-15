Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 9,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $130,494.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

