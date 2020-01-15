Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 525,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,239,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 190,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,584,000 after buying an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

