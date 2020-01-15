Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $17.82.

In other Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager James C. Camp bought 3,000 shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00.

