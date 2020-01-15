Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,606 shares of company stock valued at $145,163. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 226,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $337.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

