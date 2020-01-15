Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

