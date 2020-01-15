Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $194.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

