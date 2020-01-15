Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 471 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,442.63. The company has a market cap of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

