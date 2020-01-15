Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,707 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

