Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

