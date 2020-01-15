Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $507,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.69. The company had a trading volume of 445,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.61 and a 200-day moving average of $544.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

