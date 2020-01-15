Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 589,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

