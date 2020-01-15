Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 4,120,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

