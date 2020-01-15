Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,793,000 after buying an additional 59,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

