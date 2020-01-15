Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,394,000 after buying an additional 403,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

