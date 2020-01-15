Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.60.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total transaction of $2,455,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $383.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $246.52 and a 52 week high of $384.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

