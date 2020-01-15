Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

D stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. 1,040,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,098,000 after buying an additional 259,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

