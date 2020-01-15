Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $4.10 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. During the last week, Dock has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $2.18 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

