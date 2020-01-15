Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.51 and last traded at $69.51, 299 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 288.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.13% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

