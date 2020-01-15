Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33, 22,660 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,030,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.51% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

