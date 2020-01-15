Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $53.02, 154,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,749,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

