Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Trading 1% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.66, 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4848 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 8.75% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.