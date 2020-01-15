Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Trading Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.45, 9,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 181,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $603,000.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.